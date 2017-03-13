Akron man arraigned on more charges i...

Akron man arraigned on more charges in fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ohio.com

Defense attorney Don Malarcik stands next to his client John Bird of Akron who is being arraigned on additional charges before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield Monday in Akron. Bird is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated among other charges in causing the death of Grant Wilson, 17, of Chagrin Falls two days before Christmas 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09) 21 hr serafini 79
Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16) Mar 10 yidfellas v USA 5
News Green reader says area has enough diversity Mar 10 Mr Shhh 1
News Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07) Mar 8 James 61
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Mar 7 Homeless Wino pete 36
News Man charged in shooting amid fight at Akron house Mar 7 Mr Shhhhh 1
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... Mar 6 Cicily 2
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,788 • Total comments across all topics: 279,542,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC