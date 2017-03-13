Akron man arraigned on more charges in fatal crash

Defense attorney Don Malarcik stands next to his client John Bird of Akron who is being arraigned on additional charges before Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Oldfield Monday in Akron. Bird is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated among other charges in causing the death of Grant Wilson, 17, of Chagrin Falls two days before Christmas 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.