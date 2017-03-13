Akron couple arrested after dogs found malnourished, neglected in home
An Akron man and his wife are facing animal cruelty charges after officers found four malnourished and neglected dogs in their home, police said. One German Shepherd-type dog appeared to be almost dead when police arrested the couple March 7 at their house on Stanton Avenue near Wilbur Avenue, police said.
