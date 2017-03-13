Akron couple arrested after dogs foun...

Akron couple arrested after dogs found malnourished, neglected in home

15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

An Akron man and his wife are facing animal cruelty charges after officers found four malnourished and neglected dogs in their home, police said. One German Shepherd-type dog appeared to be almost dead when police arrested the couple March 7 at their house on Stanton Avenue near Wilbur Avenue, police said.

