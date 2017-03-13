Akron attorneys compile info to help ...

Akron attorneys compile info to help children of immigrants stay in U.S.

22 hrs ago

To prepare immigrant and refugee families, in case parents are deported under President Donald Trump's executive orders , Akron attorneys are working with Summit County courts on instructions to take care of their children. The result is Save Immigrant Families USA, an information packet in several languages that helps parents arrange for caregivers so their U.S.-born children can stay in the United States.

