Akron 29 mins ago 7:30 p.m.Akron Racers featured in new documentary 'Burn the Ships' about women'sa

As we get ready for the 41st Cleveland International Film Festival later this week, one of the featured movies will be the world premiere of the documentary, 'Burn the Ships' featuring the Akron Racers professional softball team. Led by Co-Owner and General Manager, Joey Arrietta, the Akron Racers are the oldest team in the National Pro Fastpitch league.

