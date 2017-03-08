Akron 25 mins ago 11:56 p.m.Akron Community Foundation hosts Savannah ...
It was a packed house Tuesday night in Akron to celebrate women, as the Akron Community Foundation hosted Savannah James at its annual "For Women, Forever," endowment dinner. Even LeBron and J.R. Smith and his wife were on hand at the Hilton Fairlawn to honor their "SHE-ros," those women who've made a difference in our lives.
