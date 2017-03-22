Akron 23 mins ago 1:50 p.m.Shots fired into Akron Urban League building, apartment
Police were first called out to the Akron Urban League at 440 Vernon Odom Boulevard. An employee told officers that, sometime between March 17-March 21, someone fired a shot and struck a double-paned window on the west side of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police wary of Akron program meant to ease jail...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan establishes Akron Civi...
|Mar 20
|Fearless Freep
|1
|Child rapist receives four life sentences (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Jebduxuxb
|7
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Mar 13
|serafini
|79
|Porn Star Lily Rader (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Green reader says area has enough diversity
|Mar 10
|Mr Shhh
|1
|Ohio.com - Montrose mystery endures (Aug '07)
|Mar 8
|James
|61
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC