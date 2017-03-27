Akron 18 mins ago 12:05 p.m.Akron Police: Boy, 16, charged with shooting man, 23
Akron Police arrested a Michigan boy, 16, and charged him with felonious assault in the shooting of an Akron man, 23. Police say they charged the boy with felonious assault and he is now in custody at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center. The news release details that the man, 23, was shot in the head and, when police arrived, he was sitting in a chair in the living room.
