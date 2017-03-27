Akron 18 mins ago 12:05 p.m.Akron Pol...

Akron 18 mins ago 12:05 p.m.Akron Police: Boy, 16, charged with shooting man, 23

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Akron Police arrested a Michigan boy, 16, and charged him with felonious assault in the shooting of an Akron man, 23. Police say they charged the boy with felonious assault and he is now in custody at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center. The news release details that the man, 23, was shot in the head and, when police arrived, he was sitting in a chair in the living room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My quest for a recipe 14 hr JOKRJO 1
More classy Nagel-isms (Apr '10) Wed Homeless Wino Pete 109
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Tue Randy Miller 7
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mar 27 Russ 203
Did Dr Joel Mowrey Pass Away in Bali Mar 25 Debbie 1
SORRY HONEY, NO RAISE FOR You! (Apr '14) Mar 24 The Donald 16
Akron PD (Aug '16) Mar 23 OP GLADIO 6
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,970 • Total comments across all topics: 279,925,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC