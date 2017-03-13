7 Things to Know About Inspiring Fema...

7 Things to Know About Inspiring Female Muslim Weightlifter Amna Al Haddad

Madeleine Somerville is a writer, blogger, and the author of All You Need Is Less: The Eco-Friendly Guide to Guilt-Free Green Living and Stress-Free Simplicity. She lives in Calgary, Canada with her four-year-old daughter and writes at ... She's a weightlifter, a Muslim athlete and also the inspiration for one of Nike's newest products, the Nike Pro Hijab , a lightweight head covering that can be worn by Muslim women while working out.

