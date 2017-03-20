2017 MAC Men's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed
Akron, Buffalo, Ohio and Ball State have all secured an automatic BYE to Cleveland as the top 4 seeds in the Mid-American Conference Men's Basketball Tournament. Akron has had the coveted one-seed for awhile and were the regular-season champions of the MAC, but the other three didn't find out their fates until they hit the floor Friday night.
