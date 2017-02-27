Widespread harassment alleged at Ster...

Widespread harassment alleged at Sterling Jewelers, conglomerate behind Jared and Kay Jewelers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Hundreds of former employees of Sterling Jewelers, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate behind Jared the Galleria of Jewelry and Kay Jewelers, claim that its chief executive and other company leaders presided over a corporate culture that fostered rampant sexual harassment and discrimination, according to arbitration documents obtained by the Washington Post . Declarations from roughly 250 women and men who worked at Sterling, filed as part of a private class-action arbitration case, allege that female employees at the company throughout the late 1990s and 2000s were routinely groped, demeaned and urged to sexually cater to their bosses to stay employed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joey Winkler Died 6 hr BuckeyeBabe 1
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Sun Smokln joe 67
News Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09) Feb 26 Mom 78
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Feb 20 Scottinthefalls 35
Porn Star Lily Rader Feb 18 USS LIBERTY 4
News Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m... Feb 18 Mr Shhhhh 1
News FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15) Feb 15 Discussed 3
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,567 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC