Widespread harassment alleged at Sterling Jewelers, conglomerate behind Jared and Kay Jewelers
Hundreds of former employees of Sterling Jewelers, the multibillion-dollar conglomerate behind Jared the Galleria of Jewelry and Kay Jewelers, claim that its chief executive and other company leaders presided over a corporate culture that fostered rampant sexual harassment and discrimination, according to arbitration documents obtained by the Washington Post . Declarations from roughly 250 women and men who worked at Sterling, filed as part of a private class-action arbitration case, allege that female employees at the company throughout the late 1990s and 2000s were routinely groped, demeaned and urged to sexually cater to their bosses to stay employed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joey Winkler Died
|6 hr
|BuckeyeBabe
|1
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Smokln joe
|67
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Feb 26
|Mom
|78
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Feb 20
|Scottinthefalls
|35
|Porn Star Lily Rader
|Feb 18
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m...
|Feb 18
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Discussed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC