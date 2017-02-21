'Widely liked' leader steps in at Minnesota State
Devinder Malhotra came out of retirement to serve as interim chancellor of Minnesota State after a failed search to replace Steven Rosenstone. A couple of weeks earlier, he had agreed - at least in theory - to come out of retirement if something went awry with the search for a new chancellor at the Minnesota State college and university system, where he had worked for seven years.
