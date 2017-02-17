West Side Police News & Notes

Former Summit County Council member Tamela Lee will be sentenced in May after she was found guilty Feb. 10 on charges of bribery in U.S. District Court. According to the Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division Court, Lee was found guilty on six counts: conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud, honest services mail fraud, Hobbs Act conspiracy, violating the Hobbs Act, obstruction of justice and making false statements to law enforcement.

