West Side Police News & Notes

Former Summit County Council member Tamela Lee will be sentenced in May after she was found guilty Feb. 10 on charges of bribery in U.S. District Court. According to the Northern District of Ohio Eastern Division Court, Lee was found guilty on six counts: conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud, honest services mail fraud, Hobbs Act conspiracy, violating the Hobbs Act, obstruction of justice and making false statements to law enforcement.
Akron Discussions
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Feb 15
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Feb 13
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co...
|Feb 11
|Mr SHHHH
|1
|Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already...
|Feb 9
|Mr Why you I otta
|1
|NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ...
|Feb 9
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
