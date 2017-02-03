West Side News & Notes
Two members of the Richfield Joint Recreation District board have resigned, as has an independent contractor who was helping to establish Richfield Heritage Preserve at the former Girl Scout camp property. Dominic Cugini, who was one of three Richfield Township appointees to the board, resigned Jan. 21 and Bill Taylor, one of three Richfield Village appointees, resigned Jan. 23. Both had served since Jan. 1, 2016, and their terms were to run through Dec. 31, 2018.
