Verb Ballets to feature work by area native

Verb Ballets will pay tribute to Heinz Poll, the choreographer who launched the Ohio Ballet and helped make Northeast Ohio a center for dance, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St. The Poll tribute will include the company premiere of a work choreographed by Andrew Carroll, an Akron area native who danced for Poll as a member of the Ohio Ballet. The Civic performance will include Carroll's work, "3:00 a.m.," which he worked on in person with company members the week of Jan. 22. Also included in the performance will be the premiere of a new work by Verb Ballets' dancer Michael Hinton that was inspired by the Shostakovich score from Poll's "Elegiac Song" ballet.

