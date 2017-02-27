UA president strikes out to bond with...

UA president strikes out to bond with students at bowling alley

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ohio.com

University of Akron student Bralin Johnson of Warren takes a quick selfie with University of Akron President Matthew Wilson after their game Friday at the bowling alley in the university Student Union. University of Akron President Matthew Wilson shares a laugh with students Katie Bowman and Lindsey Cook as he reaches for his ball during their bowling match Friday at the Student Union bowling alley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) 16 hr Smokln joe 67
News Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09) Sun Mom 78
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Feb 20 Scottinthefalls 35
Porn Star Lily Rader Feb 18 USS LIBERTY 4
News Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m... Feb 18 Mr Shhhhh 1
News FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15) Feb 15 Discussed 3
News Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor Feb 15 Mr shhhh 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC