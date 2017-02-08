Two men charged in Akron home invasion robbery
Two Akron men are charged in a Monday home invasion robbery in the city's Highland Park neighborhood, police said. Lee C. Garrett, 27, and LaNair G. Parker, 26, are charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and possession of criminal tools in the incident on Stratford Avenue near Hurlburt Avenue, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou...
|Feb 5
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi...
|Feb 2
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Feb 1
|Galion OHIO
|4
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Feb 1
|yidfellas v USA
|21
|George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07)
|Jan 31
|Dannawally
|157
|See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants
|Jan 31
|Walkin Boss
|3
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|pro earth
|17
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC