The Trump Effect is already altering the personal care and beauty market
According to trends and insights shared at a Global Wellness Institute event last week in New York City, the new administration is directly influencing spa-style product brands and where they fit into the larger beauty marketplace. At the organization's event, chairman and CEO Susie Ellis shared 5 top industry trends with the audience, a packed house of media and wellness professionals.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already...
|2 hr
|Mr Why you I otta
|1
|NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ...
|2 hr
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Two men charged in Akron home invasion robbery
|2 hr
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou...
|Feb 5
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi...
|Feb 2
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Feb 1
|Galion OHIO
|4
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Feb 1
|yidfellas v USA
|21
