Summit County youth fight substance abuse with PSAs
Students at Summit County schools created public service announcements to increase awareness and education about addiction, opiates and drug-abuse warning signs, a grant from Leadership Akron Class 32. Now, the student-created PSAs will be unveiled at a red-carpet event Feb. 16, 7-8 p.m. at Professional Center South, 55 Arch St., Akron. "This project showcases the heartbeat of Crew 32, incorporating things they came to care deeply about during their year together," Mark Scheffler, president of Leadership Akron , said in a release.
Read more at Cleveland.com.
