Summit-County 9 mins ago 12:49 p.m.Akron man pleads guilty to killing man during argument

Akron man pleads guilty to killing man during argument

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh confirns that Darien Mingo, 23, of Akron, pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting death of Erick Hunt Sr., 47. Walsh stated that, on Dec. 19, 2015, Hunt Sr. met Mingo at an apartment on West Long Street in Akron. An argument broke out and Mingo shot Hunt four times, once in the back.

