Stronger area ties focus for new Urban League CEO

Almost six months into her role as president and CEO of the Akron Urban League , Sadie Winlock is still churning out assignments for her staff as she makes the 40-minute commute from her yellow house with the wraparound porch in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood. The commute, she said, gives her time to think and create, and although she's already tweaked the organization's mission statement, revamped the strategic plan, pared down the office footprint and reorganized the staff, there's still plenty to do, Winlock said.

