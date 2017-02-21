State Sen. Sykes focused on local needs

Vernon Sykes, a seasoned politician, is taking another step forward in his career as he begins a four-year term representing state Senate District 28, after winning with 61 percent of the vote against Republican Jonathan Schulz in the November General Election. "I think this [new position] affords me the opportunity to move forward in my legislative career," said Sykes, a West Akron resident.

