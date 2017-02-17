South Side News & Notes

South Side News & Notes

Friday

Jason Adams and Ann Marie O'Brien have been appointed to fill two vacant judge seats on Akron Municipal Court. Akron resident O'Brien will assume office Feb. 21 and must run in the November General Election to retain the seat for the full term commencing Jan. 3, 2018.

