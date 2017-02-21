South Side News & Notes

Save Our Swans on Portage Lakes Committee officials announced it has entered into a long-term memorandum of understanding with the local Ohio Division of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife in an effort to keep mute swans on the Portage Lakes. Under the terms of this agreement, committee members have agreed to assume responsibility for finding the mute swan nests and addling the eggs to control the mute swan population beginning with the 2017 nesting season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.