South Side Neighborhood Watch

COVENTRY: A Saunders Avenue man reported Jan. 16 someone entered his vehicle and stole his wallet, containing cash, credit cards and identification. Summit County sheriff's deputies investigated the theft of a Pennsylvania permit to carry a concealed weapon belonging to a Hyfield Avenue man who stated it was stolen from an unlocked vehicle Jan. 20. A Canova Drive man reported Jan. 20 someone stole a speaker from an unlocked vehicle outside his residence between 4:30 and 9 a.m. A Manchester Road man reported Jan. 23 someone stole his bankcard from his home and used it to make more than $330 in unauthorized transactions.

