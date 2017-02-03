South Side Neighborhood Watch
COVENTRY: A Saunders Avenue man reported Jan. 16 someone entered his vehicle and stole his wallet, containing cash, credit cards and identification. Summit County sheriff's deputies investigated the theft of a Pennsylvania permit to carry a concealed weapon belonging to a Hyfield Avenue man who stated it was stolen from an unlocked vehicle Jan. 20. A Canova Drive man reported Jan. 20 someone stole a speaker from an unlocked vehicle outside his residence between 4:30 and 9 a.m. A Manchester Road man reported Jan. 23 someone stole his bankcard from his home and used it to make more than $330 in unauthorized transactions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi...
|Thu
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Feb 1
|Galion OHIO
|4
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Feb 1
|yidfellas v USA
|21
|George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07)
|Jan 31
|Dannawally
|157
|See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants
|Jan 31
|Walkin Boss
|3
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|pro earth
|17
|Who is the Ugliest WNIR Personality (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|SNART
|108
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC