Sheriff: Brother, 18, charged with raping his half-siblings
Authorities in Ohio are accusing an 18-year-old of raping three of his half-siblings who are under the age of 10. The Summit County sheriff's office says deputies arrested the teen Wednesday and charged him with three counts of rape. They say he was one of nine children living with their parents in a home near Akron when the children were removed in January during an investigation into the family.
