Sewer discount for Akron renters revisited

The issue of whether the City of Akron should extend sewer bill discounts to renters who receive other utility assistance was once again raised before members of Akron City Council Jan. 30. Council's Public Utilities Committee, led by chair Russel Neal Jr. , met and discussed the idea of providing a discount for renters who receive assistance through the Home Energy Assistance Program . Currently, homeowners on HEAP do receive a discount on the sewer portion of their bills, Neal said.

