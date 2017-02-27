See landmarks from Akron2Akron walking tour
Dozens of Akronites gathered Friday for the first Akron2Akron walking tour of the season, at the landmark Quaker Square and Greystone Hall. It started at Quaker Square, which when built in 1886 housed the production facilities for the cereal maker.
