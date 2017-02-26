SCORE conducts five free March worksh...

SCORE conducts five free March workshops in Summit County

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Hudson Hub-Times

Akron SCORE, the free mentoring program for new and existing businesses, announced today that it will present five free workshops in March 2017 at two Akron locations. The workshops offer practical guidance to help new businesses get started and existing businesses improve their operations and profitability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) 9 hr Rob 66
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Feb 20 Scottinthefalls 35
News Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09) Feb 20 serafini 72
Porn Star Lily Rader Feb 18 USS LIBERTY 4
News Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m... Feb 18 Mr Shhhhh 1
News FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15) Feb 15 Discussed 3
News Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor Feb 15 Mr shhhh 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,149,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC