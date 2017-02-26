SCORE conducts five free March workshops in Summit County
Akron SCORE, the free mentoring program for new and existing businesses, announced today that it will present five free workshops in March 2017 at two Akron locations. The workshops offer practical guidance to help new businesses get started and existing businesses improve their operations and profitability.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|9 hr
|Rob
|66
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Feb 20
|Scottinthefalls
|35
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Feb 20
|serafini
|72
|Porn Star Lily Rader
|Feb 18
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m...
|Feb 18
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Feb 15
|Mr shhhh
|1
