There are on the Ohio.com story from Saturday, titled Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he could be sent back. In it, Ohio.com reports that:

Michelle Wilson of Global Ties Akron poses for a photo with Congolese interpreter Eka Anthony , International Institute's Esther Chung in front of the Federal Courthouse with others in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policy on Main Street on Monday in Akron. Eka Anthony, a translator at the International Institute of Akron and Stark State fashion student, poses for a portrait in a Stark State classroom on Wednesday at the Stark State campus in Akron.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ohio.com.