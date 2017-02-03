Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he could be sent back
There are 1 comment on the Ohio.com story from Saturday, titled Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he could be sent back. In it, Ohio.com reports that:
Michelle Wilson of Global Ties Akron poses for a photo with Congolese interpreter Eka Anthony , International Institute's Esther Chung in front of the Federal Courthouse with others in protest of President Donald Trump's immigration policy on Main Street on Monday in Akron. Eka Anthony, a translator at the International Institute of Akron and Stark State fashion student, poses for a portrait in a Stark State classroom on Wednesday at the Stark State campus in Akron.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ohio.com.
|
#1 21 hrs ago
France and Germany both are seeing just how well their respective liberalism has worked out, chaos, economic burdens on working people beyond common sense, the raping of women etc,etc. who are the morons in this country who believe we have to take in everyone trying to come here. Claiming that you are a persecuted minority because of religious or political beliefs is nothing more than a scam, we have too many people here already who are non productive!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi...
|Feb 2
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Feb 1
|Galion OHIO
|4
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Feb 1
|yidfellas v USA
|21
|George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07)
|Jan 31
|Dannawally
|157
|See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants
|Jan 31
|Walkin Boss
|3
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|pro earth
|17
|Who is the Ugliest WNIR Personality (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|SNART
|108
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC