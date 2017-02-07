Rare Holocaust Tapes Unearthed
Rare wire recordings of Holocaust survivors are being heard for the first time thanks to researchers at the University of Akron. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. teamed up with the university to create a new device that plays the tapes, which were gathered from 48 reels of wire which were acquired by the university from a French psychologist in 1965.
