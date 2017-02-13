Presidents' Day hours for Nature Realm, Metro Parks offices
Summit Metro Parks will observe the following hours at its public buildings on Presidents Day, Monday, February 20. * F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Visitors Center : The building will be open for the federal holiday. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
