Polar Bear Jumpers take plunge for good

On a day with record-high temperatures in the Akron area, hundreds took a refreshing jump into Turkeyfoot Lake for a good cause Feb. 18. The 14th annual Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump resulted in a total of almost $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, according to organizers. That surpassed the goal of $150,000.

