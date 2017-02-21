Polar Bear Jumpers take plunge for good
On a day with record-high temperatures in the Akron area, hundreds took a refreshing jump into Turkeyfoot Lake for a good cause Feb. 18. The 14th annual Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump resulted in a total of almost $160,000 for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, according to organizers. That surpassed the goal of $150,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|Feb 20
|Scottinthefalls
|35
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|Feb 20
|serafini
|72
|Porn Star Lily Rader
|Feb 18
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m...
|Feb 18
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Feb 15
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Feb 13
|Mr shhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC