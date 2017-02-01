Polar Bear Jump to benefit Akron-Canton Foodbank
Warm-hearted people willing to chill out for a good cause are being invited to jump into Turkeyfoot Lake during the 14th annual Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump Feb. 18 at the beach in Portage Lakes State Park, located at 5031 Manchester Road. The event, started by Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club members and Coventry residents Kelly and Heather Pariso and Jeff and Debbie Fulkman in 2004 as a fun winter activity, invites area residents to jump into the lake for a selected charity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi...
|17 hr
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Wed
|Galion OHIO
|4
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Wed
|yidfellas v USA
|21
|George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07)
|Jan 31
|Dannawally
|157
|See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants
|Jan 31
|Walkin Boss
|3
|Who is the Ugliest WNIR Personality (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|SNART
|108
|Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus...
|Jan 26
|Chunky Shumer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC