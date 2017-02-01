Polar Bear Jump to benefit Akron-Canton Foodbank

Warm-hearted people willing to chill out for a good cause are being invited to jump into Turkeyfoot Lake during the 14th annual Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump Feb. 18 at the beach in Portage Lakes State Park, located at 5031 Manchester Road. The event, started by Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club members and Coventry residents Kelly and Heather Pariso and Jeff and Debbie Fulkman in 2004 as a fun winter activity, invites area residents to jump into the lake for a selected charity.

