Peaceful Fruits founder Evan Delahanty pitches to 'Shark Tank' on Feb. 10
Evan Delahanty, founder of Peaceful Fruits acai-infused fruit strips , is pitching his business on the hit ABC show "Shark Tank," on Friday, Feb. 10, trying to convince the panel of wealthy entrepreneurs to invest in his venture. Delahanty, a former Peace Corps worker in Pikin Slee, South America, started the fruit snacks business to help the Saramaccan villagers in the Amazon Rainforest who harvest the main ingredient: antioxidant-rich acai berries.
