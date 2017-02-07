On the Table initiative in Akron invites 1,000 residents for a meal to discuss community challenges

The Akron Community Foundation will invite 1,000 Summit County residents to share dozens of meals and discuss how to make their neighborhoods stronger and safer, as part of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation 's national On the Table initiative. Knight, which funnels money to all sorts of creative endeavors in Akron , is investing $1.15 million in 10 cities: Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Georgia; Detroit; Gary, Indiana; Lexington, Kentucky; Long Beach, California; Miami; Philadelphia; and San Jose, California.

