NEWS Team NEO a 'single point of entr...

NEWS Team NEO a 'single point of entry' for Ohio polymer players

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

Plastics and polymers are a big economic growth driver for Northeast Ohio - and Team NEO is working to make sure it remains that way. "Polymers in general are growing, especially through additive manufacturing and 3-D printing," said Paul Boulier, Team NEO business attraction vice president, in a recent interview in Willoughby, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08) Mon Scottinthefalls 35
News Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09) Mon serafini 72
Porn Star Lily Rader Feb 18 USS LIBERTY 4
News Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m... Feb 18 Mr Shhhhh 1
News FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15) Feb 15 Discussed 3
News Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor Feb 15 Mr shhhh 1
News Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo... Feb 13 Mr shhhh 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,069,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC