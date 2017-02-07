NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In Bribery Case
A former northeastern Ohio councilwoman accused of accepting bribes for political influence will have her case heard by a federal jury after refusing a plea deal that would have included 30 months in prison.
