NE Ohio Cities Laud Judge's Overturning of a State Law That Forbade Local Hiring Rules
City leaders in Cleveland and Akron are praising a judge's permanent injunction against the state law banning local hiring standards for publicly financed projects. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Michael Russo ruled that H.B. 180 violated Ohio's constitutional guarantee of home-rule authority.
