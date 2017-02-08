Munroe Falls youth group to raise mon...

Munroe Falls youth group to raise money with escape room

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

A Munroe Falls church youth group is tapping into the latest entertainment trend to raise money. The FallsCreek Community Church youth group -- which is called The Loop -- will open an escape room later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already... 31 min Mr Why you I otta 1
News NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ... 37 min Mr Shhhhh 1
News Two men charged in Akron home invasion robbery 43 min Mr Shhhhh 1
News Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou... Feb 5 Walkin Boss 1
News Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi... Feb 2 Walkin Boss 1
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... Feb 1 Galion OHIO 4
guess who (Feb '15) Feb 1 yidfellas v USA 21
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC