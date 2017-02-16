Marketing students with big hearts host Valentine's Day dance for special education students
Special-education student Tyler Russo dances with sophomore Cheyanne Busch during the Valentine's Day dance at Kenmore High School on Tuesday in Akron. Students in the DECA program at Kenmore hosted the dance for special-education students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|22 hr
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Wed
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Feb 13
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|Former Summit County councilwoman Tamela Lee co...
|Feb 11
|Mr SHHHH
|1
|Akron, Ohio's Muslim immigrants: We are already...
|Feb 9
|Mr Why you I otta
|1
|NE Ohio Ex-councilwoman Faces Federal Trial In ...
|Feb 9
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC