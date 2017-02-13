Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas st...

Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shootout arrested

There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from 17 hrs ago, titled Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shootout arrested. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

Romeo Thomas, 29, was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Brighton Drive in South Akron, Akron police spokesman Lt. Rick Edwards said.

Mr shhhh

Akron, OH

#1 16 hrs ago
Such are the tales of career criminals, death penalty spec him and make it happen immediately.
