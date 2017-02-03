Lost songs of Holocaust survivors found in UA archives
A book about David Boder's recordings of concentration camp survivors sits next to one of his wire recorders on display at the University of Akron's Center for History of Psychology on Thursday. University of Akron multimedia producer Jamie Newell talks about the wire recorder he made from scrounged parts that plays lost songs of concentration camp survivors at the University of Akron's Center for History of Psychology on Thursday.
