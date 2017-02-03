LeBron James Family Foundation surprises East JROTC with uniform drop
East Community Learning Center JROTC Sophomore Zackery Smith in his new uniform and headphones after being surprised by the LeBron James Family Foundation during an assembly in the gymnasium on Friday in Akron. East Community Learning Center JROTC team reacts after being surprised by the LeBron James Family Foundation with new uniforms and Beats headphones during an assembly in the gymnasium on Friday in Akron.
