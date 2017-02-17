"Kitchen Crashers" Alison Victoria in Akron
AKRON HOME AND FLOWER SHOW: DIY Network's "Kitchen Crashers" host Alison Victoria is the celebrity guest at the Akron Home and Flower Show coming this weekend at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. Victoria will give a demonstration titled "A Happy Home is a Healthy Home" at 4 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|Scottinthefalls
|35
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|serafini
|72
|Porn Star Lily Rader
|Feb 18
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m...
|Feb 18
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Feb 15
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Feb 13
|Mr shhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC