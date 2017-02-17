"Kitchen Crashers" Alison Victoria in Akron

AKRON HOME AND FLOWER SHOW: DIY Network's "Kitchen Crashers" host Alison Victoria is the celebrity guest at the Akron Home and Flower Show coming this weekend at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. Victoria will give a demonstration titled "A Happy Home is a Healthy Home" at 4 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

