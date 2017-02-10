Jury deliberating on whether to convi...

Jury deliberating on whether to convict former Summit County councilwoman on corruption charges

Read more: Cleveland.com

A jury is deliberating on whether to convict former Summit County Councilwoman Tamela Lee on corruption charges after the FBI said she used her political influence with a convenience store owner who gave her bribes. Lee, 58, of Akron faces charges of conspiracy, honest services mail fraud, Hobbs Act bribery, obstruction of justice and making false statements to law enforcement.

Akron, OH

