JCC opens doors to family fun
The Shaw Jewish Community Center of Akron welcomed all to its Family FUN Day and Open House event Jan. 29. The free event featured bounce houses, face painting and balloon twisting, as well as tours of the JCC facility and Lippman School. At the craft table, shown above, princesses Ariel and Anna praised Erin Parmelee, 7, of Bath, for the paper crown she created.
