JCC opens doors to family fun

The Shaw Jewish Community Center of Akron welcomed all to its Family FUN Day and Open House event Jan. 29. The free event featured bounce houses, face painting and balloon twisting, as well as tours of the JCC facility and Lippman School. At the craft table, shown above, princesses Ariel and Anna praised Erin Parmelee, 7, of Bath, for the paper crown she created.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.