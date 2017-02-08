It's No Accident How YRC Trucker Don ...

It's No Accident How YRC Trucker Don Robinson Drove Millions of Miles Safely

For the record, Don Robinson knows exactly when and where his personal and professional milestone happened: 9 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the northbound lane of Interstate 71 in Ohio. That placed veteran truck driver Robinson and his YRC tractor-trailer just a bit north of Mansfield when he reached 4 million accident-free miles.

