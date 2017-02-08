It's No Accident How YRC Trucker Don Robinson Drove Millions of Miles Safely
For the record, Don Robinson knows exactly when and where his personal and professional milestone happened: 9 p.m. on Oct. 8 in the northbound lane of Interstate 71 in Ohio. That placed veteran truck driver Robinson and his YRC tractor-trailer just a bit north of Mansfield when he reached 4 million accident-free miles.
