How to Volunteer series continues: Haven of Rest
Brian Chima and his mother MaryLou Chima set tables for a dinner as they volunteer at the Haven of Rest Feb. 1, in Akron. Brian's father Lance Chima is in the kitchen washing dishes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Homeless' men change often at highway exit (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Scottinthefalls
|35
|Deadly Accident in Portage County; Man Leaves D... (Aug '09)
|3 hr
|serafini
|72
|Porn Star Lily Rader
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Akron mother on quest to solve son's murder 9 m...
|Sat
|Mr Shhhhh
|1
|FBI: Sex offender watched child porn at Akron l... (Apr '15)
|Feb 15
|Discussed
|3
|Akron man pleads guilty to raping elderly neighbor
|Feb 15
|Mr shhhh
|1
|Man wanted in 2015 fatal Akron gas station shoo...
|Feb 13
|Mr shhhh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC