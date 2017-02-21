Gospel Meets Symphony: Powerful songs are ever-evolving in Akron's annual concert
Tenor Charlotte Cross of Akron rehearses amongst her group at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Akron. Eight new songs are being performed at this years annual Gospel Meets Symphony, which will be performed at E.J. Thomas Hall on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Chorus Master Jennifer Mekel Jones leads the choir at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Akron.
