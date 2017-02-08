Goodyear posts solid 2016 earnings
Buoyed by strong performances in its Americas and Asia Pacific consumer tire operations, Goodyear posted $479 million in fourth quarter segment operating earnings and $2 billion in operating income for the year ended Dec. 31. Sales for the year declined 7.8 percent to $15.2 billion and fell 7.9 percent to $3.7 billion in the quarter, reflecting primarily the deconsolidation of the company's subsidiary in Venezuela as well as unfavorable currency translation, the Akron-based tire maker said. "We delivered solid net income and record core segment operation income in 2016, driven by strong performance in our Americas and Asia Pacific consumer tire businesses," said Richard Kramer, chairman and CEO.
