Goodyear posts solid 2016 earnings

Goodyear posts solid 2016 earnings

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tire Business

Buoyed by strong performances in its Americas and Asia Pacific consumer tire operations, Goodyear posted $479 million in fourth quarter segment operating earnings and $2 billion in operating income for the year ended Dec. 31. Sales for the year declined 7.8 percent to $15.2 billion and fell 7.9 percent to $3.7 billion in the quarter, reflecting primarily the deconsolidation of the company's subsidiary in Venezuela as well as unfavorable currency translation, the Akron-based tire maker said. "We delivered solid net income and record core segment operation income in 2016, driven by strong performance in our Americas and Asia Pacific consumer tire businesses," said Richard Kramer, chairman and CEO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee escapes violence of Congo, fears he cou... Feb 5 Walkin Boss 1
News Akron jury convicts man who sexually abused chi... Feb 2 Walkin Boss 1
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... Feb 1 Galion OHIO 4
guess who (Feb '15) Feb 1 yidfellas v USA 21
News George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07) Jan 31 Dannawally 157
News See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants Jan 31 Walkin Boss 3
News Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09) Jan 30 pro earth 17
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC